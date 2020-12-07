9

Posted by AmieAmore 49 minutes ago

These are the top K-Pop groups and stars on Tumblr in 2020

As the year comes to a close, Tumblr took the time to reveal the names of the K-Pop groups and stars that were the most popular on their platform in 2020.

The microblogging and social networking site listed 50 K-Pop groups and 100 stars most popular in 2020 as a review of the year as they look back to the top K-pop celebrities of this year.

To no one's surprise, BTS took first place for the Top K-pop groups.

Additionally, all 7 members of BTS took the top 7 spots for the Top K-pop stars of 2020.

39 minutes ago

So happy to see Shinee and Taemin on both lists!! Congratulations to all...

Kim Chung Ha
