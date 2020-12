On December 7th, TWICE made a surprise announcement on their official Twitter saying the 'CRY FOR ME' pre-release is coming soon.

The group also stated the pre-release will be for ONCE, TWICE's fandom, making fans delighted and excited for TWICE's upcoming activities.

Fans took it to social media to share their joy as well as talk about the girl group's future activities.

THEY REALLY MADE US BEG HUH. BUT IT’S OKAY WE’RE WELL-FED — sa-ha’s latte (@lepetitlia) December 7, 2020

YESS THEY HEARD USSSS🔥❤ IM SO EXCITED HUHU I LOVE CRY FOR ME❤ pic.twitter.com/nGa4mtLuXF — Jayseu | CRY FOR ME❤🔥TWICE BEST GIRLS (@G_TwiceSF9Skz) December 7, 2020

WE DONT DESERVE YOU ALL 😭

YOU ALL DESERVE THE UNIVERSE — 설아 (@freneeleve) December 7, 2020

Oh My God. Lol. They really listened to us. But yes, release it. Spoil us. Love us. We love you girls 😭 — alexcis☀️ (@hersunshinesana) December 7, 2020

PRE RELEASE? SO THERE IS ANOTHER ALBUM? — ً (@ploworries) December 7, 2020