Comedian Lee Kyung Kyu nullifies his exclusive contract after agency fails to pay thousands of his wages

According to media outlet reports on December 11, comedian Lee Kyung Kyu has nullified his exclusive contract with his agency, KE&M.

Reports stated that the comedian's agency failed to pay him wages worth several hundred million of KRW (several hundred thousand USD), and as a result, Lee Kyung Kyu has forwarded legal documents demanding that the agency pay his wages. He is likely to pursue legal action against the agency for failure to pay proper and timely wages.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyung Kyu first signed on with KE&M in 2013. He will be parting ways with the agency after 7 years.

