1

1

News
Posted by KayRosa 37 minutes ago

The Boyz suit up in their group concept photo for special single 'Christmassy!'

AKP STAFF

The Boyz have unveiled their group concept photo for "Christmassy!".

On December 7, the boy group revealed another fun collage image as the concept teaser for their upcoming special single. As a special single to celebrate the holidays, The Boyz have dressed up in nice black suits for this image. Previously, individual photo collages of the members were released.

Stay tuned for the release of the single later today on December 7 at 6 PM KST! In related news, The Boyz have been confirmed to compete against Stray Kids and ATEEZ in the upcoming survival program 'Kingdom'.

  1. The Boyz
0 198 Share 50% Upvoted
ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, CRAVITY, DAY6, Baekhyun, Xiumin, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi, MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa, MONSTA X, NCT, WayV, Seventeen, Taemin, TREASURE, TWICE, TXT, Weeekly
Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
6 hours ago   107   37,351
ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, CRAVITY, DAY6, Baekhyun, Xiumin, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi, MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa, MONSTA X, NCT, WayV, Seventeen, Taemin, TREASURE, TWICE, TXT, Weeekly
Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
6 hours ago   107   37,351
ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, CRAVITY, DAY6, Baekhyun, Xiumin, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi, MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa, MONSTA X, NCT, WayV, Seventeen, Taemin, TREASURE, TWICE, TXT, Weeekly
Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
6 hours ago   107   37,351

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND