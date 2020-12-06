The Boyz suit up in their group concept photo for special single 'Christmassy!'

The Boyz have unveiled their group concept photo for "Christmassy!".

On December 7, the boy group revealed another fun collage image as the concept teaser for their upcoming special single. As a special single to celebrate the holidays, The Boyz have dressed up in nice black suits for this image. Previously, individual photo collages of the members were released.

Stay tuned for the release of the single later today on December 7 at 6 PM KST! In related news, The Boyz have been confirmed to compete against Stray Kids and ATEEZ in the upcoming survival program 'Kingdom'.