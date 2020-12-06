Netizens talk about the performance duration each artist received during '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'

Netizens are talking about the individual screen time each solo performance received on '2020 MAMA'.

On December 6, this year's 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' took place in Seoul, Korea. After all the celebrations, netizens discussed the screen time distribution among those who performed. Excluding the collaboration stages, the following is a list of screen time each stage received. (Ordered from shortest to longest):

Hwa Sa 3:26

Jessi 3:39

Oh My Girl 3:51

Stray Kids 4:09

(G)I-DLE 4:10

CRAVITY 4:52

The Boyz 5:09

MONSTA X 5:27

ATEEZ 6:02

Taemin 6:26

JO1 6:43

GOT7 6:47

ENHYPEN 7:30

MAMAMOO 8:10

TREASURE 8:26

TOMORROW x TOGETHER 8:52

Seventeen 9:30

TWICE 9:55

IZ*ONE 11:20

BoA 12:38 (+ extra tribute stages 6:45)

BTS 15:58

NCT 22:32



Netizens also pointed out that the NCT unit stages were broken down in the following manner:

NCT Dream 2:28

NCT 127 3:24

WayV 3:48

NCT 2020 12:55





While some thought that the performance time was fairly distributed, especially when taking the collaboration stages into account, others thought that some aspects were biased. Some netizen reactions include:

"I understand that NCT has many units, but for the folks who don't understand that concept, you can't blame them for thinking that they received a huge chunk of time...", "NCT's yearly concept involves everyone though, there's no way they can prevent some units from performing...", "I thought Hwa Sa's solo stage was striking, despite the relatively short screen time. It didn't even feel as minor. Great MAMAMOO stage, too", "You've all worked hard, artists!", "Whoaaaa...IZ*ONE received a lot of time, their time is similar to BoA's", "Yall, at least don't complain directly to the artists themselves; complain to Mnet if you have any!", "I still enjoyed the show overall...congrats to everyone who watched the full show for 6 hours!"

What did you think of the length of each performance?