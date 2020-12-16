13

2

News
Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

Seventeen to make their first ever guest appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

AKP STAFF

Seventeen will be making their first ever guest appearance on CBS's 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' soon!

According to reports on December 17, Seventeen's guest appearance is scheduled for some time in early January. Many are already looking forward to the chemistry between the show's fun, K-Pop loving host James Corden, and the energetic boys of Seventeen.

Meanwhile, Seventeen will be wrapping up an immensely successful year in 2020 with the title of 'Double Million Sellers', surpassing a million album sales for both of their albums released this year including 'Heng:garae' and '; [Semicolon]'. 

  1. Seventeen
3 1,724 Share 87% Upvoted

1

ambersky11716 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

congrats kings! well deserved!

Share

0

marisaweiman123 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

When I say I SCREAMED. I scared the crap out of my cat.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

IZ*ONE
Fans talk about why IZ*ONE shouldn't disband
4 hours ago   30   4,848
Red Velvet
Red Velvet gearing up for a comeback?
23 hours ago   70   28,748

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND