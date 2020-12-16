Seventeen to make their first ever guest appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

Seventeen will be making their first ever guest appearance on CBS's 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' soon!

According to reports on December 17, Seventeen's guest appearance is scheduled for some time in early January. Many are already looking forward to the chemistry between the show's fun, K-Pop loving host James Corden, and the energetic boys of Seventeen.

Meanwhile, Seventeen will be wrapping up an immensely successful year in 2020 with the title of 'Double Million Sellers', surpassing a million album sales for both of their albums released this year including 'Heng:garae' and '; [Semicolon]'.