Rookie boy group ENHYPEN debuts in at number 2 on Oricon's Weekly Album Charts with 'Border: Day One'

The rookie boy group ENHYPEN is proving their global popularity as their debut album 'BORDER: DAY ONE' debuted at number 2 on Oricon's Weekly Album Chart.

The boy group released their album on November 30th of this year with Belift Lab agency. The group gained much attention prior to their debut as the members were handpicked by fans all over the world as they watched the members compete in Mnet's 'I-Land'.

The show was popular in Japan as well, as there were two out of three Japanese contestants who made it to the top twelve on the show.

The boys of ENHYPEN were able to sweep up the Oricon charts as they landed on the top of the Daily Album Chart on December 4th. Now their debut album landed in second place on the Weekly Album Chart with a total of 71,404 sales.