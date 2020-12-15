7

Posted by AmieAmore 26 minutes ago

Netizens understand why idols are always tired after seeing their busy schedules with no break

Trainees need to go through much rigorous training such as singing and dancing before becoming an idol. Once they become idols, they also need to endure busy schedules and spend late nights practicing endlessly.

On December 15th, one netizen shared a schedule chart that was floating around the online communities that showed the weekly schedule for an idol group.

In the schedule that was released, idols have to start their day as early as 5 AM to go to the hair shop to get their hair and makeup ready for filming on the days there is broadcast recording. The broadcast recording would take the whole day and the idol members would spend most of the one week filming for various music programs.


Netizens were able to see that idol group members have to spend the whole week filled with work without having any weekend break time. During the days these artists don't have any scheduled programs, they would spend the day in the practice studio to hone their choreography and singing for their next promotion.

Netizens left comments sympathizing with the idol member as they are often scrutinized and criticized for showing any signs of fatigue on television, but some netizens had other opinions. Netizens commented, "I feel bad for these idols. They are criticized if they show they're tired or sick on television," "These idols get paid a lot if they get popular, so at least they can endure this much. They get time off when they're not promoting," "They have to go on a diet while going through that schedule so their health must deplete," "They start early morning and end late at night, that's so crazy," and "I don't think it's that bad except I would have to work weekends."

 

Kopano831 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

"These idols get paid a lot if they get popular, so at least they can endure this much. They get time off when they're not promoting".
Just because they get time off, for sometimes weeks, when they are not promoting, does not mean this schedule is justified. Based on this schedule, most days they get like 4-5 hours of sleep maybe? Then randomly they have a day in-between where they can sleep in where some maybe sleep for 12 hours. That irregularity is SO unhealthy for your mental. Waking up at 4 or 5am is fine if you're on a regular sleep schedule with at least 5-6 hours of sleep every night.
The weeks off when you're not promoting does not matter if your mental is already scattered, if anything it just ruins the regularity even more.

Maisha_Mariam363 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

And then knetz bash them anyway when they don't smile even when you know that it is tiring and hard for idols

