Top ten male idols loved by gay men

Last week, we brought you the list of top ten female idols loved by lesbians. This week is the list of male celebrities picked by gay men in Korea.

The list consists of various celebrities and athletes that men were able to pick through various online communities. From that list, we bring you the top ten male idol members who were picked and loved by gay men in Korea.

1. 2PM's Taecyeon (Overall rank: 13)

2. NU'EST's Baekho (Overall rank: 20)

3. BTS' V (Overall rank: 25)

4. MONSTA X's Shownu (Overall rank:26)

5. BTS' Jin (Overall rank: 27)

6. EXO's D.O. (Overall rank: 28)

7. DAY6's Wonpil (Overall rank:29)

8. 2PM's Junho (Overall rank: 37)

9.Ong Seong Wu (Overall rank: 44)

10. BTOB's Sungjae (Overall rank: 52)

I see Kyungsoo, Taecyeon, and Ong, all is right.

Excuse me. Where is Jackson Wang? :(

