British pop trio New Hope Club is joining Weverse

Global fan community platform Weverse announced on December 11th that the British boy band New Hope Club will be opening a channel on its platform. New Hope Club is the first overseas band to join Weverse and will open its community in February next year.

The New Hope Club is a three-member British boy band that debuted in 2017 with the release of their mini-album 'Welcome To The Club.' Since then, the group has released a variety of songs the members wrote and composed themselves. New Hope Club is a talented group that is drawing attention worldwide for their addictive sound and energetic performances.

The New Hope Club, which has been continuing to meet with Korean audiences in 2018 and afterward, has a wide global fandom enough to hold a world tour. This year, the COVID19 Pandemic caused the group to hold an online Virtual World Tour for fans in Korea, the U.S., Mexico, Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, and Australia. The New Hope Club decided to join Weverse to communicate more closely with their global fandom.



With this, Weverse opened a community of American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, followed by a series of international label artists including Alexander 23, YUNGBLUD, and New Hope Club, proving their influence as a top global fan platform.