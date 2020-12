Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for December 6 to December 12

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from December 6 to December 12 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Mushvenom, Miranni, Khundi Panda, Munchman ft. JUSTHIS (Produced by GroovyRoom) - "VVS" - 32,311,027 Points

2. LILBOI ft. Giriboy, BIG NAUGHTY - "If Tomorrow Comes" - 25,894,741 Points

3. BTS - "Dynamite" - 23,559,793 Points

4. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep" - 21,647,198 Points

5. Mirani ft. pH-1, HAON - "Winter On My Body, Achoo" - 19,966,166 Points

6. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Not Be Harsh On You" - 19,208,202 Points

7. Kyung Seo - "Shiny Star (2020)" - 19,150,309 Points

8. BTS - "Life Goes On" - 19,092,583 Points

9. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 18,129,372 Points

10. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 17,143,246 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. IZ*ONE - 'One-reeler / Act IV'

2. NCT - 'NCT RESONANCE Pt. 2'

3. KAI - 'The 1st Mini Album'

4. BTS - 'Dynamite (LP)'



5. IZ*ONE - 'One-reeler / Act IV (Kit Ver.)'



6. GOT7 - 'Breath of Love _ Last Piece'



7. ENHYPEN - 'BORDER _ DAY ONE'



8. BTS - 'BE (Deluxe Edition)'



9. Lee Seung Gi - 'The Project'



10. Jun.K - '20 Minutes'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Not Be Harsh On You"

3. Soon Soon Hee - "Seomyun"



4. Mushvenom, Miranni, Khundi Panda, Munchman ft. JUSTHIS (Produced by GroovyRoom) - "VVS"

5. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"

6. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

7. #An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"

8. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep"

9. Jeon Gunho - "Actually... I Miss You"

10. Kyung Seo - "Shiny Star (2020)"





Source: Gaon