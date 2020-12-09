NCT's Jungwoo trends worldwide on Twitter as a picture of him smoking a cigarette surfaced online

On December 9th, NCT member Jungwoo trended on Twitter as fans became shocked to discover that a photo of him smoking surfaced online.

The photo quickly spread on portal sites like wildfire despite fans' attempts to stop the photo from spreading. Since then, there have been multiple tweets from NCT fans shielding the idol claiming he is an adult, therefore, he has the freedom to do as he wishes.



#JUNGWOO i know he is an adult and he is free but when you have so many fans you shouldnt do that or smoke.

smoking is really bad and so many people are following you. — ❤트와이스 ➕ Pics ❤ (@twice_pix) December 9, 2020

How ppl say other NCT members are smoking too... I don't care. I don't need a picture or smth to not care. I simply don't give a damn if someone's smoking to begin with. #JUNGWOO #NCT pic.twitter.com/5IVOfsULra — 🍑🌱 (@squishypeachyJ) December 9, 2020

If you guys don’t stop coming for idols who are exposed smoking by “fans” I’m gonna snap they are adults and they can do what they want it may not be healthy but if you call yourself “fans” you need to support there choices. Thank you for coming to my TED talk. pic.twitter.com/jbNscH0NEd — Jungwoo Deserves The World (@tinykimjungwoo) December 9, 2020

jungwoo is adult now and he can do what he wants so why are guys so over acting just because he's smoking??? — miyaka (@miyaka_69) December 9, 2020

If Jungwoo wants to smoke let him!! He is a grown ass adult he isnt a child. Stop acting like idols doing normal things like smoking,vaping,dating,etc. is bad!! unless they are actually doing something illegal thats when you guys can get mad — Faith♡gatekeeping chan (@NE0SKZ) December 9, 2020

Are yall children... Smoking is soooo common in Korea... and he's a grown man who can do what he wants #jungwoo pic.twitter.com/uPWekjZZHk — Nikki Lyn (@Nikki_Lyn19) December 9, 2020

However, there were still a few netizens and fans who were disappointed to discover the photo of Jungwoo being caught in the act of smoking a cigarette. His name quickly trended worldwide on Twitter as many Twitter users shared the information of this news.

