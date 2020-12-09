18

Posted by AmieAmore 1 hour ago

NCT's Jungwoo trends worldwide on Twitter as a picture of him smoking a cigarette surfaced online

AKP STAFF

On December 9th, NCT member Jungwoo trended on Twitter as fans became shocked to discover that a photo of him smoking surfaced online.

The photo quickly spread on portal sites like wildfire despite fans' attempts to stop the photo from spreading. Since then, there have been multiple tweets from NCT fans shielding the idol claiming he is an adult, therefore, he has the freedom to do as he wishes.

However, there were still a few netizens and fans who were disappointed to discover the photo of Jungwoo being caught in the act of smoking a cigarette. His name quickly trended worldwide on Twitter as many Twitter users shared the information of this news.

veido39


I'd do the same if i had to deal with nctzens





11

destinie-1132-375


he is grown, but i would not like for him to its not healthy. i dont like it but i will accept it





     
