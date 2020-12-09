Actor Joo Ji Hoon says Jung Woo Sung's house is like a hotel on the new episode of 'Yoo Quiz on the Block'

Actor Joo Ji Hoon talked about his friendship with Jung Woo Sung as he appeared on the new episode of tvN's 'Yoo Quiz on the Block' as a special guest.



On the show, Joo Ji Hoon stated that he is still dazed about his global popularity with the drama 'Kingdom'. He commented, "At first I wasn't able to realize the immense popularity because I really wondered if the collaboration of the Joseon era and zombies would work out well. I actually decided to participate in the drama because I wanted to work with director Kim Sung Hoon and writer Kim Eun Hee."



Then Jo Se Ho asked Joo Ji Hoon who he talks to a lot, in which Joo Ji Hoon revealed he talks to actor Jung Woo Sung the most. Then, he started to share a story of hanging out with Jung Woo Sung by starting off with "I think I'll get yelled at if I share this." He took a brief pause and continued, "but Woo Sung doesn't eat anything when we drink together."



Joo Ji Hoon continued to share by saying, "There was one time that it was so hard to drink without any chasers so I even asked him if he can at least buy Ramen to eat while drinking. He told me he doesn't like to eat and would just drink liquor with ice. That's it."





Yoo Jae Suk asked in reply, "Then there's nothing to eat?" to which Joo Ji Hoon replied, "There's no food at his house. His house is like a hotel" making everyone laugh.

Joo Ji Hoon made everyone laugh again as he impersonated Jung Woo Sung and showed how he was like when hanging out together. Joo Ji Hoon said, "He welcomes us and allows me to bring food to his house but while we eat and hang out, he's always wiping something."





The hosts continued to say that it must be like a scene from a movie or an advertisement to have two great actors drinking together.



