Momoland's JooE to fill as guest DJ of radio program 'Boom Boom Power' while DJ Boom undergoes COVID19 testing

According to SBS on December 3, "Momoland's JooE will be taking over as a guest DJ for Boom."

Earlier today, it was reported that trot singer Lee Chan Won had tested positive for COVID19. He will be halting all of his activities immediately to follow COVID19 response guidelines. Numerous stars who have worked with Lee Chan Won, including stars who recently attended a recording for TV Chosun's 'Bbong School' back on December 1, will be undergoing COVID19 testing. This means that stars such as Boom, fellow trot singers Lim Young Woong, Young Tak, Jang Min Ho, and more will be under self-quarantine until they receive their test results.

Until 'Boom Boom Power' DJ Boom receives his testing results, JooE will be taking over as the guest DJ.

