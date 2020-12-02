CJ ENM selects 10 figures as the '2020 Visionaries' of Korean entertainment

18

On December 3, CJ ENM has announced its selection of 10 figures whom they recognize as this year's '2020 Visionaries'.

According to CJ ENM, these 10 figures were selected from a variety of fields including broadcasting, film, music, performance, etc, for their contribution to innovation and advancement in Korean entertainment for the past year. The first ever '2020 Visionaries' selected by CJ ENM are: scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee ('Kingdom'), Kim Tae Ho PD (of 'Hangout With Yoo'), scriptwriter Park Ji Eun ('Crash Landing on You'), BTS, director Bong Joon Ho, BLACKPINK, Rain, actor Song Kang Ho, Shin Won Ho PD (of 'Hospital Playlist'), and Yoo Jae Suk.

Congratulations to all of the '2020 Visionary' stars!

