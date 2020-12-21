MAMAMOO's Moon Byul adopts an abandoned dog that lived in a cage for two years

Heartwarming news was reported that MAMAMOO's Moon Byul adopted an abandoned dog that lived in a cage for two years.

On December 20th KST, a shelter for abandoned dogs, announced on their social media that the dog that was under their care for a long time finally found a forever home.

According to the shelter, the dog had gone through years of abuse before it was rescued and had to be put under separate care because of its weak health. The shelter was concerned because there were no suitable families to adopt the dog for a long time. However, MAMAMOO's Moon Byul decided to adopt the dog.



The shelter uploaded a long excerpt on their social media saying, "This might be the first family that this dog might have. This is truly a life change for the dog. When we first talked to the person requesting to adopt Harang (dog's name), we didn't know it was Moon Byul from MAMAMOO and thought she had such a good personality."







The shelter continued to write, "I hope you can take care of Harang well, and thank you for welcoming him into your family."





Meanwhile, Moon Byul is already well known to be a dog owner with three Welsh Corgis. In Septer, she appeared in an MBC dog championship special and introduced her dogs 'Daebak', 'Haengwoon' and 'Kunkang.'

After hearing the news that Moon Byul had adopted the abandoned dogs, netizens commented in an online community, "I love Moon Byul," "Can't believe she adopted another dog," "This is really a change in life for that dog," "Hope both Moon Byul and the dog are happy," and "I liked Moon Byul before, but I love her even more, she so awesome."