Kim Chung Ha reassures fans in a letter to her fans

Kim Chung Ha reassured fans in a letter to her fans on her fan cafe.



On December 7th, Kim Chung Ha revealed that she has recently tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly after the report went out, the artist took to fan cafe to reassure fans about her health.

In a short post, she wrote,

"Byulharangs, I'm writing because you might be worrying too much if you don't hear anything from me~

I'm so sorry. I tried my best to stay safe but I guess that wasn't good enough.

I just got the results back so it was also a surprise to me.

I promise I'll comeback promoting with my healthy self!

Byulharangs, please be careful and stay safe! Don't worry about me too much and let's meet soon!!<3<3

I'm sorry once again."



