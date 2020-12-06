14

Kim Chung Ha reassures fans in a letter to her fans

Kim Chung Ha reassured fans in a letter to her fans on her fan cafe. 

On December 7th, Kim Chung Ha revealed that she has recently tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly after the report went out, the artist took to fan cafe to reassure fans about her health. 

In a short post, she wrote, 

"Byulharangs, I'm writing because you might be worrying too much if you don't hear anything from me~ 

I'm so sorry. I tried my best to stay safe but I guess that wasn't good enough. 

I just got the results back so it was also a surprise to me. 

I promise I'll comeback promoting with my healthy self! 

Byulharangs, please be careful and stay safe! Don't worry about me too much and let's meet soon!!<3<3 

I'm sorry once again."


Get well soon, Chungha!

Dont worry she is strong. She will comeback health just as she promised. Get well soon I'll pray for you

