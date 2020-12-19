Jennie, Hwa Sa, and Arin top brand value rankings for individual girl group members in November

3

Jennie has topped the brand-value chart for individual girl group members in November.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, BLACKPINK's Jennie was at the top of the November data, followed by MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and Oh My Girl's Arin. 66,586,018 pieces of data were examined from March 18th to April 19th.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, Sojung (Ladies' Code), Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Lisa (BLACKPINK), Solar (MAMAMOO), Taeyeon (Girls' Generation), YooA (Oh My Girl), Chuu (LOONA), Kim Chae Won (IZ*ONE), Hyojung (Oh My Girl), Wooyeon (woo!ah!), Winter (aespa), Rosé (BLACKPINK), Jang Won Young (IZ*ONE), Seunghee (Oh My Girl), Mina (TWICE), Kim Min Joo (IZ*ONE), Karina (aespa), Jiho (Oh My Girl), JooE (Momoland), Nana (woo!ah!), Naeun (April), Seulgi (Red Velvet), Sowon (GFriend), Joy (Red Velvet), Nayeon (TWICE), Nancy (Momoland), and Jo Yu Ri (IZ*ONE).

Congratulations to everyone!

