BTS' "Life Goes On" now has 200 million views.

The boys' 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' was released on November 20th. As of 6:43 PM KST on December 19th, the MV for title song "Life Goes On" has hit 200 million views. It's their 19th MV with over 200 million views.

Congratulations to BTS. You can check out the MV again below.