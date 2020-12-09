INFINITE's Sunggyu reveals 'Inside Me' album track list

INFINITE's Sunggyu has revealed the track list for his upcoming mini album 'Inside Me'.
The track list below features the tracks "Inside Me", "I'm Cold", "Fade", "Room", "Divin'", and "Climax" along with a black-and-white image of Sunggyu at a cafe. His third mini album 'Inside Me' is due out on December 14 KST.
Take a look at Sunggyu's 'Inside Me' track list below and his latest concept trailer here if you missed it.
