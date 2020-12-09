18

Posted by germainej

Former 4minute member Gayoon's brother passes away

Former 4minute member Gayoon's brother has passed away.

On December 9, reports revealed Gayoon's older brother had passed away after a long struggle fighting a chronic disease. Her label Yuleum Entertainment stated, "Heo Gayoon's brother passed away on the 8th. The funeral procession will be on the 10th."

The label continued, "Gayoon's brother had a chronic illness and recently passed away as it worsened. It has nothing to do with COVID-19. The bereaved family, including Gayoon, are standing by at the mortuary in great sorrow. The funeral will be attended by close relatives and acquaintances."

In other news, Gayoon signed with Yuleum Entertainment this past February. 

Condolences to Gayoon and her family. 

My condolences to her family and loved ones. Hope they'll get through this.

Hope she's doing well. It's hard.

