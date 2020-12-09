Oh My Girl's YooA says she wants to get closer to Kim Chung Ha on 'Running Girls'

Oh My Girl's YooA revealed she wants to get closer to Kim Chung Ha on 'Running Girls'.



On the December 9th premiere of 'Running Girls', Kim Chung Ha expressed, "I've never been on a trip like this before. Rather than feeling like a tour, I want to go on a mentally relaxing trip when I can sleep when I want to and space out when I want to. I'm hoping to get closer to everyone. I want this to become a time when I become close friends to everyone without any discomfort."



YooA was the first member of 'Running Girls' to show up, and she greeted Kim Chung Ha warmly. The Oh My Girl member shared, "We knew each other, but we lost contact. I want to get closer to her and get rid of that vague feeling."



In other news, Kim Chung Ha was recently confirmed positive for COVID-19, and idols like Gugudan's Mina and TWICE's Sana, who came into contact with the singer, also underwent testing.



'Running Girls' features LOONA's Chuuu, Sunmi, Hani, YooA, and Kim Chung Ha as they seek out beautiful natural running courses in South Korea. Check out the clip of YooA and Kim Chung Ha's meeting above!