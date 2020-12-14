Husband arrested after hiring actors to be guests at his wedding and disappearing after taking 547 million KRW from the wife's family

A man in his 40s was arrested on charges of fraud, according to the Busanjin Police Station on December 10th.



The man was suspected of having gone into hiding after receiving 547 million KRW (500,103 USD) from his wife's family. The two individuals were reported to have dated since September 2019.



According to police, the man and woman met at a parking lot in Busan and got married after a year of dating. The man was working at the parking lot building and approached the woman who parked her car there for a month. He reportedly introduced himself as a businessman and boasted to the woman's parents that he would inherit the parking lot building. He received a lump sum of money from the woman's family as an investment.



However, 15 days after the wedding, the man disappeared. The couple was to register their marriage after two weeks, but the man left the house saying he will go on a bike ride and didn't return home. The woman's family could not get in contact with the husband's parents as well.



The woman searched for her husband, looking for him near the parking lot building and asking his acquaintances, who worked with him at the parking lot. She later found out that everything about her husband was a lie. The parking lot building did not belong to the man's parents but belonged to someone else and the man was only a contract worker.



Not only that, the man's parents and even all the guests at the wedding were hired actors. Their newlywed apartment also didn't belong to the husband but was only a temporary rental.



Eventually, the woman went to the police to report her husband. In the end, the man was arrested in Jeju Island after police tracked him down. The police also found out that the man extorted tens of millions of KRWs (thousands of dollars) from women after telling them lies that he was an airline pilot.



A police official stated, "The man seemed to have approached the woman intentionally by claiming to be the business owner of the parking lot building. He has been arrested on charges of fraud as he had repetitively committed the same crimes."

