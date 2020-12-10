Former Rainbow member Jaekyung opens her own YouTube channel and is chosen as a muse by Fila Underwear

Former Rainbow member and actress, Kim Jae Kyung has opened her personal YouTube channel to connect with her fans.

Kim Jae Kyung, who has been active in various dramas, movies, and advertisements, shows off her talents once again as she takes her first steps as a YouTuber starting the 26th of last month. She started her YouTube channel with the concept of '100% Handmade Life' and showed fans her handiwork as she films and edits her videos while also managing the channel.



Currently, Kim Jae Kyung has uploaded two episodes showing how to make pottery to crochet Jibbitz following a short teaser video introducing the nature of her channel. She gained much interest as she filmed the pottery-making video in a Vlog style where she naturally communicated with fans, teaching them how to create art.



Meanwhile, Kim Jae Kyung was also chosen as the muse for Fila Underwear as she shows off her fit body in the comfortable underwear launched by the clothing brand. She continued to show off her dynamic charms through pictorials and her Youtube channel.