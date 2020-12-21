Former KARA member Youngji says she still visits Hara's Instagram page almost everyday because she misses her

Former KARA member Youngji expressed how much she missed the late Hara.



In a recent interview with BNT News, Heo Youngji recalled her past activities in Kara as she promoted with the girl group for two years. Youngji joined the group in 2014 while KARA made its debut in 2007 and disbanded after completing its official activities until 2016.



In this interview, Youngji revealed, "I had to memorize more than 30 songs in a short period of time because we had to go on tour as soon as I joined KARA. It wasn't easy, but I was able to enjoy it because I had always dreamt of promoting with the older sisters of KARA ever since I was a trainee."



She continued to say, "I was a trainee for almost five years and I really was desperate at the time. I was tired of being a trainee and also tired of the relations I had with people, so I thought KARA would be my last challenge."







According to Youngji, the most difficult time she had to endure was right before the group disbanded. Youngji recalled and shared, "It was really hard for me because I didn't know how to do anything by myself."

Youngji, who was only twenty at the time of her debut, stated that she missed her members all the time. She stated, "To be honest, I miss them every moment. I still visit the members' Instagram daily. I even visit Hara unnie's Instagram account as a habit."



Youngji added, "I believe one way to commemorate her is to keep looking at the photos of her, how she was back then." The first anniversary of the late Hara's death was on the 24th of last month. She was found dead in her apartment at the young age of 28 on November 24th, 2019.





Hara's Instagram account was recently converted into a memorialized account with a feature that no one can log into that account. Posts shared by Hara during her lifetime will remain intact and no one can change the existing posts and information on her account.



Meanwhile, Youngji continued her career in the entertainment industry as she converted into an actress appearing in dramas such as 'Another Miss Oh.' She has also recently appeared on tvN's 'Comedy Big League' to continue her activities as an entertainer.



