Siwon reveals which Super Junior member he would date

Siwon revealed which Super Junior member he would date.



On the December 9th episode of 'Weekly Idol', Siwon talked about his ideal married life, saying, "I like very routine and family-oriented things."



When asked which Super Junior member he would date, Siwon chose fellow member Ryeowook, who responded, "If I was a woman, I'd pick Siwon too. I like people with a lot of money."



Did you expect Siwon to choose Ryeowook?

