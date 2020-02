Gayoon has signed with Yeolum Entertainment.

The idol-turned-actress had been a free agent since June last year, when her contract with BS Entertainment ended. She's now signed with Yeolum Entertainment, who said, "We are certain that she is an actress with infinite potential. We will do our best to support her so she can be back through a good project. Please look forward to it."

Yeolum Entertainment is home to actors such as Kim Jung Eun, Cho Dong Hyuk, Seo Ji Seok, and more.