EXO's Kai explains why he cried reading fan letter

EXO's Kai explained why he couldn't stop crying while reading a fan letter.



In late November, Kai held a 'Naver V live' stream to celebrate the release of his solo debut album 'KAI (开)', and he surprised fans when he began crying reading a letter from a young fan in their last year of high school. On the December 9th broadcast of 'Jung Eunji's Music Plaza', DJ Eunji mentioned, "I heard Kai cried while reading a letter from a fan."



Kai expressed, "It's been a while since I've been with my fans. That's why I had a lot of memories piled up, and a fan wrote me a letter of all the memories we had in a letter. As I was reading it, I was moved by all the memories I had since I was a rookie 8 years ago. I was so thankful that I cried." Eunji then joked, "And a million people saw you."



In other news, Kai recently made his solo debut with "Mmmh".

