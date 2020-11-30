EXO's Kai couldn't stop crying while reading a fan letter during his live stream

EXO's Kai began crying during his live stream because he was so touched by his fans.

On November 30th, Kai held a live broadcast with the title 'KAI (开): THE OPENING LIVE' to celebrate his solo album release. During the Vlive, Kai took time to read the letters from his fans and couldn't help but shed tears.

Kai began crying when he read a letter from a fan who was a senior in high school, preparing for the college entrance exam.



In the letter, the fans wrote, "I'm a senior in high school and I haven't laughed in so long, but the happiest moment so far was when you appeared on 'I Live Alone.' I studied so much beforehand so I can watch the broadcast. Your song is released right before the college entrance exam, so I think I will do well once I listen to your song. When I think about you, my stress goes away."





The fan concluded the letter by saying, "I am really relieved that someone like you exists during the college entrance exam period."





Kai began crying as he read the letter but couldn't stop crying even after finishing. He stated, "Thank you. I should read all of them, but I'm sorry I couldn't. Thank you for supporting me like this and I hope you do really well on the college entrance exam. I don't want anything else except for everyone who supports me to be happy. I'm happy because of you."

고3엑소엘 편지 읽고 눈물 제대로 터진 우리 신인가수 김뿌엥.. pic.twitter.com/LKdA1K3BUT — 낭만 (@y0urdelight) November 30, 2020







