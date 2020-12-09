Movie 'Josee' starring Han Ji Min & Nam Joo Hyuk tops box office reservation 1 day before premiere

The upcoming movie 'Josee' starring Han Ji Min and Nam Joo Hyuk has topped the box office reservation 1 day before its premiere.



According to Warner Brothers Korea on December 9, 'Josee' ranked in 1st for reservations, recording in 34.3% of the Youngjin Committee's integrated computer network reservation market share as of 10AM KST on the day before its premiere. The movie has also landed at the top of the list on major theater sites like CGV, Lotte Cinema, Megabox, YES24, Interpark, and portal sites Naver and Daum.



Directed by Kim Jong Kwan, 'Josée' is a Korean remake of the 2003 Japanese film 'Josée, the Tiger and the Fish'. The story follows the meeting of two teens, an ordinary high school student named Young Suk and a mysterious girl who goes by the name of Josée.



'Josee' is set to premiere on December 10 KST. Check out the latest trailer above.

