ENHYPEN sells 280,000 copies of their debut album setting the best record for a rookie group in 2020

ENHYPEN, created by Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM, has set a record among the new groups that debuted this year.

According to Belift Lab, on the 7th, the rookie group sold a total of 288,873 copies of their debut album 'Border: DAY ONE,' which was released on the 30th of last month.

Previously, YG Entertainment's boy group TREASURE held the record for most album sales by a rookie group in 2020 as their album 'The First Step: Chapter One' sold 166,140 albums on the first day and a total of 244,190 albums since its release in August.

ENHYPEN's debut album sold about 230,000 copies on the day of its release.


The group also made their debut as No. 1 on Japan's Oricon Daily Chart and settled on the top five on the iTunes "Top Album" chart in 34 countries, making their mark in the global music market.

ENHYPEN is a seven-member group formed by Mnet's competitive survival show 'I-Land,' a joint venture between Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM.

0

Rookie Kings

ENHYPEN
