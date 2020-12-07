20

Dara visits SM Entertainment on the new episode of 'Yeri's Room'

Dara recently revealed photos she took with Red Velvet's Yeri


On December 7th, Dara posted two photos on her Instagram with the caption, "Yeri became a tour guide for me in SM. I joined her for #YerisRoom. Did you watch #YerisRoom?! YG's Dara visits SM~ lol it was really fun~!!! I saw a lot and ate good food. I even got merchandise!!! Please look forward to part 2 that will be released on Wednesday~!!!"


In photos, Dara and Yeri are linking arms with each other and taking selfies as they show off their warm friendship. Many were pleased to see the collaboration between these two women.

Meanwhile, the YouTube channel DUM DUM STUDIO released a video with the title "A YG Artist is Here to Tour SM Entertainment (with. Sandara Park)" showing Dara make a visit to the company building and spending time with the Red Velvet member. The second episode of the episode will be uploaded on the YouTube channel on Wednesday, December 9th.

yvangelica3,209 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I love it yeri's room since Key were there... I will see this new episode without a doubt!

kmspl193 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

This was so cute and pleasant to watch!

I love both Dara and Yeri, hope this is the start of a beautiful friendship. 😃

