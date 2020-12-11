MAMAMOO's Solar reveals she's huge fan of BoA but doesn't want to meet her

MAMAMOO's Solar revealed she's a huge fan of BoA, but she doesn't want to meet her.



On the December 11th episode of 'Cultwo Show', Solar updated fans on what she's been up to lately, saying, "I recently got a license for a large trailer because I wanted to drive a camping car. When I saw the car, it was so big that I was surprised. Practicing driving gives me muscle pain." She added, "I'm actually very busy, but I made time to get the license. I'm the type of person who overworks themselves."



Solar also revealed she's a longtime fan of BoA, explaining, "I'm a real fan of singer BoA. I like her so much, and I think she's really cool. I've seen everything of hers since she appeared on Japanese broadcasts. I also studied Japanese because of BoA. I memorized all her songs too. I've never seen her though. I really really want to see her, but I don't want to because my feelings for her are so great that I wouldn't know what to do with myself."



Fellow guest Brian of Fly to the Sky then suggested, "Solar has a similar vibe to BoA during her younger days. I think it'll be fun for BoA and Solar to meet on the 'Cultwo Show'."



In other news, BoA recently made a comeback with "Better". Did you know Solar was such a big fan of BoA?