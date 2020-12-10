Backstreet Boys, One Direction, and more. Where does BTS rank historically on the Billboard Charts among boy bands?

19

The Billboard charts can easily be picked as a means of proving the popularity of an artist in the United States, as many singers aim to get their name on one of the most renowned charts such as the Billboard 200 and the HOT100 charts. 

Recently, a netizen complied a list of the most popular boy groups over the years and how they performed on the Billboard charts on an online community. You can see how BTS has performed historically compared to these all-time popular Boy groups.

Backstreet Boys 

3 albums to reach number 1 on Billboard 200:

Millennium / year: 1999

Black & Blue / year: 2000

DNA / year: 2019

0 songs to reach number 1 on Billboard's Hot 100

N'Sync
2 albums to reach number 1 on Billboard 200:

No Strings Attached / year: 2000

Celebrity / year: 2001

1 song to reach number 1 on Billboard's Hot 100:

It's gonna be me / year: 2000

Jonas Brothers

3 albums to reach number 1 on Billboard 200:

A Little Bit Longer / year: 2008

Lines, Vines and Trying Times / year: 2009

Happiness Begins / year: 2019

1 song to reach number 1 on Billboard's Hot 100:

Sucker / year: 2019

One Direction

4 albums to reach number 1 on Billboard 200:

Up All Night / year: 2011

Take Me Home / year: 2012

Midnight Memories / year: 2013

Four / year: 2014

0 songs to reach number 1 on Billboard's Hot 100

BTS

5 albums to reach number 1 on Billboard 200:

Love Yourself: Tear / year: 2018

Love Yourself: Answer / year: 2018

Map of the Soul: Persona / year: 2019

Map of the Soul: 7 / year: 2020

BE / year: 2020

3 songs to reach number 1 on Billboard's Hot 100:

Dynamite / year: 2020

Savage Love(Laxed – Siren Beat) [BTS Remix] / year: 2020

Life Goes On / year: 2020

After seeing the list, Korean netizens couldn't help but be amazed at BTS's accomplishments as they are the best performing boy group of all-time on Billboard.

Netizens commented, "Looking at the list like this, BTS is really amazing," "Wow, BTS is really awesome," "I'm getting goosebumps looking at these comparisons," "There aren't that many boy groups I realized from this list," "This is amazing that an Asian boy group was able to top the Billboard charts," and "Looking at this, BTS really is accomplishing a lot and making history."

  BTS


Proudly fan of BTS



5 albums not 2 or 3...5 fam I'm proud of my boys

