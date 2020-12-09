A famous Twitch streamer trends worldwide for saying "Dynamite by K-Pop"

On December 9th, a famous Twitch streamer Tommy made his name trend worldwide as he said "Dynamite by K-pop" in front of 250,000 viewers.

Many netizens couldn't help but laugh at this simple happening as the streamer probably meant to say "Dynamite by BTS" while streaming his gameplay. He was playing Minecraft with other streamers via voice chat, to which one streamer yelled out, "By K-pop?! that's not even the band! What the heck is wrong with you! K-Pop is the genre! like 'Party USA' by Pop!" making viewers grab their bellies in laughter.



now who in the hell is dynamite by KPOP ????? 😭pic.twitter.com/wJNhZHCsjR — D⁷☺︎ (@NASTYYMEG) December 9, 2020

Since the streaming took place, many Twitter users have shared the video and have commented on their reaction to the popular streamer. To many netizens' surprise, BTS fans were not as triggered by the issue but rather made jokes about the situation.

We’re not triggered lmao this is funny asfk💀💀 — ᴮᴱrose⁷ (@7rosesforkth) December 9, 2020

watch bts change the band name to "kpop" — ᵏᵃᵍᵉ❁ (@rainyinkage) December 9, 2020

his response is a mood WHY KPOP — ᴮᴱ PIRIYA⁷ ᴺᴹ (@GANJABURNJOON) December 9, 2020