VIXX's N leaves Jellyfish Entertainment after 8 years

On November 3, Jellyfish Entertainment issued an official press statement confirming that VIXX's leader N has decided not to renew with the label, after 8 years.

The agency relayed on this day,

"Hello, this is Jellyfish Entertainment. First, we would like to sincerely thank all fans who love and cheer for our artist VIXX.



As of October 31, our contract with VIXX member N has come to an end. After a lengthy discussion with N, we have decided to respect his wishes to not renew his contract, coming to a settlement. However, having been a member of VIXX for the past 8 years, N will continue his music activities with VIXX and will protect the group's name.



We would like to thank N for working with us for such a long time with mutual faith and trust, and we also cheer on N's future path sincerely.



We would appreciate it if you watch over N's new beginning with love and support."

N debuted as a member of VIXX back in 2012. The group's contracts with Jellyfish Entertainment were up for renewals earlier this year in May; however, as N was carrying out his mandatory military service duties at the time, his contract renewal was delayed. In May, VIXX members Leo, Ken, and Hyuk all chose to renew their contracts with Jellyfish. Member Ravi is currently the head of his own agency, while also maintaining relations with Jellyfish for future VIXX promotions. N will likely continue on the same path.

Meanwhile, former VIXX member Hongbin announced his departure from the group in August of this year, leaving VIXX to regroup as 5-members.

