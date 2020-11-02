11

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

BTS confirmed to attend the 'Melon Music Awards 2020'

AKP STAFF

On November 2, the 'Melon Music Awards 2020' confirmed its first attending guest artist - BTS!

Taking place from this coming December 2-5 for the first ever 'MMA WEEK', the 'Melon Music Awards 2020' will be held entirely online this year. While the event will be held online, fans will be able to experience one of Korea's biggest year-end award shows closer than ever through various online events. 

The first confirmed attending guest artist for the 'MMA 2020' BTS previously took home 4 grand prizes last year during the 'MMA 2019', including 'Best Album', 'Best Artist', 'Best Song', and 'Best Record'. as well as 4 other awards for a total of 8 trophies. 

Stay tuned for BTS at the 'MMA 2020'!

  1. BTS
1 1,666 Share 73% Upvoted

2

Nevertheless19882 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Waiting!

Share
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
2 days ago   312   123,154

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND