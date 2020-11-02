BTS confirmed to attend the 'Melon Music Awards 2020'

On November 2, the 'Melon Music Awards 2020' confirmed its first attending guest artist - BTS!

Taking place from this coming December 2-5 for the first ever 'MMA WEEK', the 'Melon Music Awards 2020' will be held entirely online this year. While the event will be held online, fans will be able to experience one of Korea's biggest year-end award shows closer than ever through various online events.

The first confirmed attending guest artist for the 'MMA 2020' BTS previously took home 4 grand prizes last year during the 'MMA 2019', including 'Best Album', 'Best Artist', 'Best Song', and 'Best Record'. as well as 4 other awards for a total of 8 trophies.

Stay tuned for BTS at the 'MMA 2020'!