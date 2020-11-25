26

Posted by haydn-an 2 hours ago

TWICE's Jihyo shows off her bright smile and updates her fans through social media

AKP STAFF

Recently, fans were relieved to see Jihyo smiling brightly as she showed off the gift she had received from Mina.

On November 25th, Jihyo uploaded a series of photos on TWICE's official Instagram account. She posted the photos with the caption "Mina bought it for me~ are you jealous Once? Mina Jjang Arigatou." In the photo, Jihyo is seen hugging a cute fluffy teddy bear smiling adorably at the camera.

Jihyo radiated a doll-like beauty with her large round eyes and porcelain skin. Fans were also relieved Jihyo was doing well after her recent breakup as they saw her smiling brightly at the camera.

They commented, "you're so cute", "Her eyes are as big as the doll's", and "She's so lovely."


Meanwhile, TWICE released their second full-length album 'Eyes Wide Open' on October 26th and finished their successful promotions.

itzmel1 pt 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

she is so cute

