Past cast member of JTBC's 'Begin Again' such as Henry, AKMU's Suhyun, and Lee Hi will reunite to sing together once more

The past cast member of JTBC's 'Begin Again' will reunite to sing once again



'Begin Again: REUNION' will air at the end of December.



'Begin Again: REUNION' is the year-end special version of the show 'Begin Again'. in which the nation's top artists busk in unfamiliar places. In the special edition of the show, netizens will be able to see the singers who have appeared in the previous seasons.



In the upcoming 'Begin Again: REUNION', singers of various genres, including Yoon Do Hyun, Henry, AKMU's Suhyun, Paul Kim, and Lee Hi will deliver healing and comfort to the viewers with beautiful songs.



Just as the title for the show, the singer who have been busking together in the previous seasons will come together once again for the year-end to share the gift of singing.

The production team stated they want to give the gift of comfort to the people who experienced hard times this year. They stated, "We want to comfort all the citizens who went through hard times this year. We will put in the effort to touch the hearts of the viewers by preparing special performances."







