The sibling duo AKMU reveal how they are in the waiting room after their "Feuding" rumors

The sibling duo Akdong Musician (AKMU) revealed how the two are in the waiting room after rumors that they had a feud.



On November 20th, the 'KBS Kpop' YouTube channel uploaded a video of how the two young artists spend their time in the waiting room while waiting to appear on KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook.'



The camera was filming, but the two did not have any special conversation with each other. Suhyun would meditate, read a book, or look at her cellphone, while Chanhyuk would listen to clam music. Even when sitting on the same couch, the two would maintain a distance, sitting side to side while looking at their own cellphones.



Then Chanhyuk left the waiting without saying anything in particular. Suhyun kept waiting for her brother, but she went out to find him when he didn't return. When Suhyun asked their manager where Chanhyuk had gone, the manager revealed that Chanhyuk went to greet the show staff members without Suhyun.



After finally finding Chanhyuk, Suhyun asked, "Why are you here by yourself without saying anything to me?" Chanhyuk explained that he had come to greet everyone.







When netizens saw the episode on YouTube, they commented stating, "This is the only group that would be controversial for being close to each other rather than have arguments. lol", "This is the group that the parents will resolve the feuds," "It's so funny how they sit apart like that," "Chanhyuk should at least bring his sister around to go greeting everyone, lol," "I think this is the only group that everyone would understand if they had a feud. lol."



