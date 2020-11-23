Multiple confirmations of COVID19 positive staff members reported from various K-drama productions teams

Recently, a staff member from SBS's new drama 'Joseon Exorcist' tested positive for COVID19.

As the spread of the COVID19 virus continues, the K-drama industry is at high risk once again.

On November 23rd, there has been various news of the cancellation of interviews ahead of the second stages of 'social distancing' quarantine measures in the Seoul Metropolitan areas. There have been reports that many actors and actresses are canceling their interviews and production events.

Actress Park Ha Sun canceled the initially scheduled interview for November 25th to 26th with the end of tvN's drama 'Birthcare Center.' Actress Uhm Ji Won who also appeared in the drama, canceled her interview scheduled that was planned to be on November 27th. Instead, the actress will have a written interview.

Also, actor Kim Joo Hun from the KBS 2TV drama 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' also announced that he would be canceling his interview schedules. His agency stated, "We are forced to cancel the interview schedule because the venue of the interview revealed they will no longer hold in-store visitations and will be operating as a take-out only business."

Actor Choi Won Young who is starring in the MBN drama 'My Dangerous Wife,' also stated he will not hold interviews for the end of the drama as social distancing guidelines have become more strict.

As there have been many cancellations of interview events with actors, there also have been a series of confirmed cases of the COVID19 among the staff of the drama production teams.



The new OCN drama 'The Uncanny Counter' was scheduled to hold an online production presentation event. However, the drama postponed the event to November 27th as a staff member from another drama production team using the same film set showed symptoms of the COVID19 virus.





The staff member who tested positive for the COVID19 virus was revealed to be from the production team for the drama 'The Moon Rising River' starring actors Kang Ha Neul, Kim So Hyun, and Ji Soo. All the staff members who were at the film set all tested for the virus and are in self-quarantine. Luckily it was revealed that none of the actors came in contact with the staff member who tested positive.



Also, another staff member of the MBN drama 'Bossam - Stealing Destiny' (Literal translation) also tested positive on November 21st. The drama actors, such as Jung Il Woo and Yuri, did not come in contact with the patient, but the cast members all received testing and tested negative.





In addition, filming was suspended with SBS's drama 'Joseon Exorcist' as a staff member tested positive for the COVID19. All the actors, such as Gam Woo Sung, Jang Dong Yoon, and Park Sung Hoon all went under quarantine and are waiting for further guidelines from the health authorities.