SM Entertainment's founder Lee Soo Man says he is willing to accept J.Y. Park into SM if he were to audition again

SM Entertainment's founder and producer, Lee Soo Man, talked about J.Y. Park, the founder of JYP Entertainment.

In the preview for the next episode of 'Nobody Talks To BoA,' BoA is seen talking to the mastermind behind SM Entertainment.

In the teaser, the two began talking on the topic of disco. Naturally, J.Y. Park came up as he is known to have released many songs in that genre. As the two began talking about J.Y. Park, Lee Soo Man seemed to want to quickly change the topic as he stated, "Let's move on."





Lee Soo Man praised J.Y. Park, saying he dances well but brought about the topic of J.Y. Park, stating he auditioned for SM Entertainment but was disqualified. Many netizens were well aware that J.Y. Park auditioned to enter SM Entertainment but had failed the audition as J.Y. Park mentioned this in various TV shows.

However, on this day, Lee Soo Man clarified that he did not disqualify J.Y.Park. Producer Lee Soo Man stated, "He always comes on TV and says that I didn't pick him. It's not that I didn't pick him, he decided not to come to the company. Who comes to the audition just once?"





Lee Soo Man claimed that J.Y. Park speaks as if Lee Soo Man didn't pick him, but, in fact, J.Y. Park was the one who didn't pick SM Entertainment.

Then producer Lee Soo Man looked at the camera and left a message to J.Y. Park. He stated, "If you still have the desire to audition for SM, I have the desire to accept you..." making everyone laugh.

Meanwhile, J.Y. Park made headlines when he told the story of how he failed to be accepted into SM Entertainment. J.Y. Park claimed that when he took the audition, rather than getting accepted, he was asked if he can sell his song to the company.