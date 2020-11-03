Netizens find it hilarious how AKMU's Chanhyuk unfollowed his sister Suhyun

Recently, netizens have taken notice that there has been a "feud" in the sibling duo Akdong Musician (AKMU) as Chanhyuk unfollowed Suhyun's social media account.

On November 3rd, a netizen posted on an online community showing that Chanhyuk had unfollowed Suhyun on Instagram, but Suhyun was still following her brother.

This post became popular among Korean netizens as many netizens took an interest. Netizens commented, "This is a real feud," "Does this mean their parents will step in? lol", and "This is definitely a conflict between the two."

Meanwhile, AKMU's Suhyun released her solo single 'ALIEN' on the 16th of last month.



Netizens' Comments:

"Does this call for their parents to step in?"

"Lol, this is a real feud."



"Wow, there are only two members, but he unfollowed her lol."



"I think we don't need to speculate until their mom releases an official statement."



"LOL, this is so funny. They definitely fought."



"LOL, I mean they're brother and sister, so they must fight a lot. I saw them argue in a VLive once."



"When I fight with my brother we block our messengers for a week."



"This group never stops fighting lolol."



"I think their mom needs to step between them to work things out."

