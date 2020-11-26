9

Posted by germainej

'The Moon Rising River' starring Kang Ha Neul & Kim So Hyun to premiere in March

'The Moon Rising River' starring Kang Ha Neul and Kim So Hyun is set to premiere in March.

On November 26, a drama producer confirmed the KBS series would be airing for the first time in March after the finale of 'Secret Royal Inspector'. The premiere of the drama series was previously postponed due to a supporting actor testing positive for COVID-19.

'The Moon Rising River' tells the story about a princess (played by Kim So Hyun) who dreams of becoming the King of Goguryeo, and her meeting with a man named On Dal (Ji Soo).

Stay tuned for updates on 'The Moon Rising River'.

0

mocchimar1275 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

I’m confused with the title. I thought JiSoo was the lead actor and Haneul is a cameo...?

