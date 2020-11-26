7

Jessi sends a message to aspiring artists on 'CAP-TEEN'

Jessi had a message for aspiring singers on Mnet's 'CAP-TEEN'.

The rapper featured as a guest on the second episode of the show and shared her own experience as an aspiring artist before her debut. She expressed, "When I first said I wanted to become a singer, my dad stopped me. He didn't like the idea."

She continued, "If you don't have confidence in yourself, who will trust you? Try it. Challenge yourself to it. Challenging yourself is always good. I hope that they're not scared. I trust myself, and I try to do my best to show all of me."

'CAP-TEEN' is an idol survival show featuring competitors between the ages of 11 and 19, who sing, dance, or rap. The show's final prize is the release of a song produced by a top producer and choreography by one of South Korea's top teams.

