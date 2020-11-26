6

Baek Ah Yeon confirms comeback for next month

Baek Ah Yeon is set to make her comeback.

On November 26, Eden Entertainment confirmed the singer would be dropping an album in late December. The label stated, "Baek Ah Yeon is preparing for the album with the aim of releasing it at the end of December." 

This marks Baek Ah Yeon's first comeback since her R&B track "Looking for Love" this past June. She most recently sang the track "Wherever" for the 'The Spy Who Loved Me' OST.

Stay tuned for updates on Baek Ah Yeon's comeback. 

It’s about time.

