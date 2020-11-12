Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of October 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of October 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 BTS - Dynamite 178,394,964 2 Refund Sisters - DON'T TOUCH ME 149,782,379 3 BLACKPINK - Lovesick Girls

147,244,547 4 Sandeul - Slightly Tipsy 120,606,702 5 J.Y. Park with Sunmi - When We Disco 95,090,837 6 Standing Egg - Old Song 86,733,654 7 Jessi - NUNU NANA 85,825,546 8 Kyuhyun - The Moment My Heart 82,449,865 9 BTS, Jawsh685, Jason Derulo - Laxed Siren Beat BTS Remix 82,013,765 10 Hwa Sa - Maria

80,771,700





< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 NCT - NCT RESONANCE Pt. 1 - The 2nd Album 1,193,394 Dreamus 2 BLACKPINK - THE ALBUM 1,073,671 YG PLUS 3 Seventeen - '; [Semicolon]' 1,061,887 Dreamus 4 BTS - Skool Luv Affair Special Edition 669,062 YG Plus 5 SuperM - Super One

502,455 Dreamus 6 TWICE - Eyes Wide Open 416,939 Dreamus 7 TXT - minisode1 _ Blue Hour 415,761 Dreamus 8 Kim Ho Joong - Our Family家 96,847 (Total Sales: 538,048) Kakao M 9 LOONA - [12_00] 85,627 Kakao M 10 Stray Kids - IN生 84,924 (Total Sales: 416,067) Dreamus





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.