Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of October 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of October 2020 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|BTS - Dynamite
|178,394,964
|2
|Refund Sisters - DON'T TOUCH ME
|149,782,379
|3
|BLACKPINK - Lovesick Girls
|147,244,547
|4
|Sandeul - Slightly Tipsy
|120,606,702
|5
|J.Y. Park with Sunmi - When We Disco
|95,090,837
|6
|Standing Egg - Old Song
|86,733,654
|7
|Jessi - NUNU NANA
|85,825,546
|8
|Kyuhyun - The Moment My Heart
|82,449,865
|9
|BTS, Jawsh685, Jason Derulo - Laxed Siren Beat BTS Remix
|82,013,765
|10
|Hwa Sa - Maria
|80,771,700
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|NCT - NCT RESONANCE Pt. 1 - The 2nd Album
|1,193,394
|Dreamus
|2
|BLACKPINK - THE ALBUM
|1,073,671
|YG PLUS
|3
|Seventeen - '; [Semicolon]'
|1,061,887
|Dreamus
|4
|BTS - Skool Luv Affair Special Edition
|669,062
|YG Plus
|5
|SuperM - Super One
|502,455
|Dreamus
|6
|TWICE - Eyes Wide Open
|416,939
|Dreamus
|7
|TXT - minisode1 _ Blue Hour
|415,761
|Dreamus
|8
|Kim Ho Joong - Our Family家
|96,847 (Total Sales: 538,048)
|Kakao M
|9
|LOONA - [12_00]
|85,627
|Kakao M
|10
|Stray Kids - IN生
|84,924 (Total Sales: 416,067)
|Dreamus
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
