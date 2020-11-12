5

0

News
Posted by GhostWriter 9 minutes ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of October 2020

AKP STAFF

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of October 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1BTS - Dynamite178,394,964
2Refund Sisters - DON'T TOUCH ME149,782,379
3BLACKPINK - Lovesick Girls
147,244,547
4Sandeul - Slightly Tipsy120,606,702
5J.Y. Park with Sunmi - When We Disco95,090,837
6Standing Egg - Old Song86,733,654
7Jessi - NUNU NANA85,825,546
8Kyuhyun - The Moment My Heart82,449,865
9BTS, Jawsh685, Jason Derulo - Laxed Siren Beat BTS Remix82,013,765
10Hwa Sa - Maria
80,771,700


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1NCT - NCT RESONANCE Pt. 1 - The 2nd Album1,193,394Dreamus
2BLACKPINK - THE ALBUM1,073,671YG PLUS
3Seventeen - '; [Semicolon]'1,061,887Dreamus
4BTS - Skool Luv Affair Special Edition669,062YG Plus
5SuperM - Super One
502,455Dreamus
6TWICE - Eyes Wide Open416,939Dreamus
7TXT - minisode1 _ Blue Hour415,761Dreamus
8Kim Ho Joong - Our Family家96,847 (Total Sales: 538,048)Kakao M
9LOONA - [12_00]85,627Kakao M
10Stray Kids - IN生84,924 (Total Sales: 416,067)Dreamus


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

  1. Sandeul
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. BTS
  4. Lee Hyori
  5. J.Y. Park
  6. LOONA
  7. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  8. NCT
  9. Seventeen
  10. Standing Egg
  11. Stray Kids
  12. Sunmi
  13. Kyuhyun
  14. SuperM
  15. TWICE
  16. TXT
  17. Uhm Jung Hwa
  18. GAON
  19. JAWSH685
  20. JASON DERULO
1 390 Share 100% Upvoted

0

anjum-srabony195 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

✌Im here fanchanting for NCT

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND