BTS's J-Hope leaves a warm message for his fans a day before releasing the new album 'BE'

BTS is just one day away from releasing their new album 'BE'.

As much as the album is prepared and directed by the BTS members themselves, many fans are enthusiastic and excited about the upcoming album.

Member J-Hope decided to leave a message for his fans ahead of the excitement. J-Hope posted a photo and a long message on Weverse on November 19th.

He wrote:

"ARMY!!!!!

The album will be released tomorrow. I feel like the album was already released probably because we've been working on it for a long time. hahaha::;;

To be honest, I have a simple worry because we got everyone excited since we said this album was 'prepared on our own, starting from one to everything!!' I'm worried you might be disappointed as much as you were anticipating of it @~@)







One thing that's for sure is that we all zealously discuss with one another, laughed, and enjoyed making this album. This is the album that we came into an agreement together and assessed the album until the end.







I believe this will be the album you will be able to really feel each one of our hearts and temperature.







I think that the album is as meaningful to us and you ARMYs!!!







Starting tomorrow, we're going to reveal what we prepared!!!







I hope this can help wrap up the year 2020 beautifully and happily through laughter and energy in the fatigued life!!!







-To all the ARMYs who are starting a new day and some ending the day. From BTS's J-Hope "

After reading his message, many BTS fans were touched and shared their feelings in an online community.

Netizens' Comments:

"Our hope, J-Hope, we love you too."

"Aww, he's so nice and really cares for his fans."



"Can't believe he's worried we might be disappointed. Definitely won't' be."



"I'm not part of the BTS fandom but I like J-Hope the most. He always seems to have good energy."



"J-Hope is truly everyone's sunshine."



"I really want to hear their songs."



"The members all put their hard work into it. I'm so excited."





