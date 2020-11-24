MONSTA X, Oh My Girl, & TOMORROW x TOGETHER join the first lineup of the 'Melon Music Awards 2020'

The upcoming 'Melon Music Awards 2020' has officially revealed its first lineup of attending artists for the main award program, taking place on December 5!

As previously announced, the 'Melon Music Awards 2020' will feature a special 'MMA WEEK' this year from December 2-5, gifting viewers with a variety of intimate music stages, contents, and more before the main ceremony takes place on December 5. Artists including Jang Bum Joon, Jung Se Woon, Gaho, DAY6 Even of Day, and more will be delivering unique virtual content over the first ever 'MMA WEEK'.

As for the main award ceremony, the first lineup of attending artists so far includes BTS, Lim Young Woong, and Young Tak. Now, joining these artists will be MONSTA X, Oh My Girl, and TOMORROW x TOGETHER!

Stay tuned for even more artist lineup announcements for the '2020 Melon Music Awards', as well as scheduling updates and more, coming soon!



