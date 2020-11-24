0

0

News
Posted by beansss 14 minutes ago

MONSTA X, Oh My Girl, & TOMORROW x TOGETHER join the first lineup of the 'Melon Music Awards 2020'

AKP STAFF

The upcoming 'Melon Music Awards 2020' has officially revealed its first lineup of attending artists for the main award program, taking place on December 5!

As previously announced, the 'Melon Music Awards 2020' will feature a special 'MMA WEEK' this year from December 2-5, gifting viewers with a variety of intimate music stages, contents, and more before the main ceremony takes place on December 5. Artists including Jang Bum Joon, Jung Se Woon, Gaho, DAY6 Even of Day, and more will be delivering unique virtual content over the first ever 'MMA WEEK'.

As for the main award ceremony, the first lineup of attending artists so far includes BTS, Lim Young Woong, and Young Tak. Now, joining these artists will be MONSTA X, Oh My Girl, and TOMORROW x TOGETHER!

Stay tuned for even more artist lineup announcements for the '2020 Melon Music Awards', as well as scheduling updates and more, coming soon!

  1. BTS
  2. MONSTA X
  3. Oh My Girl
  4. TXT
0 667 Share Be the first to vote
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
7 hours ago   154   35,388
misc.
Is Bang Si Hyuk opening a bakery?
2 hours ago   28   4,192
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
7 hours ago   154   35,388
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
7 hours ago   154   35,388

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND