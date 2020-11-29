SBS MTV's 'The Show' decides to cancel this week's show following news of Bitto's positive COVID-19 test

SBS MTV has decided to cancel this week's 'The Show'.

The show explained, "After an UP10TION member tested positive for COVID-19, we took into consideration that most artists follow the same route for music shows. To ensure safety of the artists, their staff, and our staff, we decided to cancel this week's show."

UP10TION's Bitto has tested positive for COVID-19 on the 30th after being in close quarters with someone else who had tested positive. Following the news, all 'Show! Music Core' and 'Inkigayo' staff, MCs, and artists will be getting tested.