2

0

News
Posted by jennywill 2 minutes ago

SBS MTV's 'The Show' decides to cancel this week's show following news of Bitto's positive COVID-19 test

AKP STAFF

SBS MTV has decided to cancel this week's 'The Show'.

The show explained, "After an UP10TION member tested positive for COVID-19, we took into consideration that most artists follow the same route for music shows. To ensure safety of the artists, their staff, and our staff, we decided to cancel this week's show."

UP10TION's Bitto has tested positive for COVID-19 on the 30th after being in close quarters with someone else who had tested positive. Following the news, all 'Show! Music Core' and 'Inkigayo' staff, MCs, and artists will be getting tested.

  1. UP10TION
  2. BITTO
  3. THE SHOW
0 72 Share 100% Upvoted
ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
2 hours ago   32   23,848
BTS
BTS tops Billboard 200 with 'BE'
3 hours ago   10   3,243
EXO, Kai
Kai says 'Mmmh' in sexy MV for his solo debut
45 minutes ago   16   1,217
Lisa, Cheng Xiao, EVERGLOW, Lay, Victoria, Jackson, Gugudan, Kyulkyung, The8, UNIQ
The Most Popular Kpop Idols in China
2 days ago   57   76,243

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND